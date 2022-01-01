Go
Toast

Parlour

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

357 19th street • $$

Avg 4 (734 reviews)

Popular Items

Wood Fired Meatballs$16.00
Pork, Beef, Tomato Sugo, Parmigiano, House Focaccia
Diavola$24.00
nduja sauce, calabrese salami, mozzarella, calabrian chili, parmigiano, honey
Little Gem Salad$12.00
Lemon-Anchovy dressing, Parmigiano, Torn brown butter croutons
Pappardelle$22.00
wild mushrooms, sofrito, sage, parmesan brodo
Wild Mushroom$22.00
Fonduta, thyme, parmigiano
Margherita$20.00
Tomato sugo, mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil
Half Chicken$28.00
Wood Fire Roasted Half Chicken, Herbed Farro, Baby Carrots, Haricots Verts ,
Chicken-Honey jus
Squid Ink Bucatini$22.00
Octopus Sugo, Roasted tomatoes, chili, fresh herbs heads
Housemade Sausage$22.00
Tomato sugo, red onion, mozzarella, ricotta
Marinated Castelvetrano Olives$8.00
Citrus, Herbs , Garlic, Shallot
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

357 19th street

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
