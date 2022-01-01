Parma Tavern
We offer an eclectic mix of Italian-inspired tavern dishes featuring stone oven pizzas cooked in our 600 degree brick oven, fresh pasta with made from scratch sauces, house grind burgers featuring our famous Krispy Kreme burger, and small plates that are perfect for sharing.
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3350 Buford Dr • $$
Location
3350 Buford Dr
Buford GA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
