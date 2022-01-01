Go
Toast

Parma Tavern

We offer an eclectic mix of Italian-inspired tavern dishes featuring stone oven pizzas cooked in our 600 degree brick oven, fresh pasta with made from scratch sauces, house grind burgers featuring our famous Krispy Kreme burger, and small plates that are perfect for sharing.

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3350 Buford Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo$11.00
Cream sauce, butter, white wine, Parmesan, Asiago, Provolone, garlic.
Sauces
Aiolis • Condiments • Dressings • Sauces
Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.00
Hand-cut Idaho potatoes, sea salt, Parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli.
14" Build Your Own$12.00
Tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese.
Wings$12.00
Buffalo vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing, celery.
Chicken Gorgonzola$10.00
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, Kalamata olives, tomato, scallions, roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried dough, garlic butter, Parmesan, parsley, Pomodoro.
14" Meatatarian$19.00
Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, Parmesan, tomato sauce, oregano.
8" Build Your Own$7.00
Tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese.
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Thai chili shrimp, romaine, pico de gallo [2 per order].
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

3350 Buford Dr

Buford GA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saigon Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Rey Del Pastor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

OY! Buford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mansions at Gwinnett Park

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston