Parm - Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Space 1540

Popular Items

Chicken Parm Platter$25.00
Breaded chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella. Served with a choice of pasta with Spicy Vodka sauce, pasta with tomato sauce, or a side house salad
Rigatoni Carbone$16.00
Homemade rigatoni pasta in our classic Spicy Vodka sauce
Caesar Salad$14.00
Baby Gem lettuce with a classic Caesar dressing, croutons and freshly grated ricotta salata ***ADD AVOCADO $4, CHICKEN $6, SHRIMP $8***
Meatballs$15.00
Three meatballs made with pork, beef, and veal make them tender and always pink in the center because of the veal content (but always cooked thoroughly). Contains dairy and gluten in meatballs
Sunday Salad$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, olives, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, oregano, zesty dressing ***ADD AVOCADO $4, CHICKEN $6, SHRIMP $8***
Italian Fries$8.00
Crispy French fries with garlic oil, Italian herbs, and parmesan cheese
Eggplant Parm Hero$15.00
Our 10 layer eggplant parm. Served on a Sesame hero with tomato sauce and fresh basil
Chicken Parm Hero$15.00
Fried chicken cutlets, homemade tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella with fresh basil on a sesame seeded hero
Steak$36.00
Grilled skirt steak prepared medium rare, topped with pizzaiola
Rotini Genovese$17.00
Rotini tossed in a homemade pesto sauce, with burrata and parmesan cheese ***Gluten-free pasta can be substituted***

Location

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Space 1540

Burlington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
