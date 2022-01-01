Go
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery is a quick-service restaurant that brings Chicago classics to Southern Indiana. The owners are born-and-raised Chicagoans that transplanted to Indiana and hope to share some of their favorites with their new community.

3548 E 10th Street

Popular Items

Baklava$1.99
A rich and flaky pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey makes a fantastic, dessert item. Add onto any dish for a complete meal deal.
Italian Beef$8.49
Thinly sliced beef with au jus (dry, wet, or soaked) with sweet peppers or giardiniera.
Fries$2.29
Thick cut fry with a crunchy exterior and a light and fluffy interior.
Gyro w/ Cheese & Giardiniera$6.99
Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with melted Mozzarella cheese and hot giardiniera on a pita.
Chili Cheese Dog$4.99
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
Chicago Dog$4.49
Vienna beef dog on a bun with mustard, onions, neon-green relish, dill pickle spear, diced tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. NO KETCHUP!
Italian Cheesesteak$8.79
Our delicious Italian beef smothered with sauteed peppers and onions finished with melted mozzarella cheese served on a warm pita bread.
Pizza Puffs$2.99
Original Pizza Puff® deep-fried to perfection. Pepperoni or Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla.
Gyro$6.99
Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with fresh onions, tomato wedges, and tzatziki (cucumber sauce) on a pita.
Cheeseburger$6.99
1/4 lb. Angus beef patty topped with American, Swiss or Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo mustard and ketchup.
Location

3548 E 10th Street

Jeffersonville IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
