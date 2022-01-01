Parnelli's Food Truck
Stop by our food truck for some Chicago classics! Our food will make your belly smile!
3548 E 10th Street
Jeffersonville IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery is a quick-service restaurant that brings Chicago classics to Southern Indiana. The owners are born-and-raised Chicagoans that transplanted to Indiana and hope to share some of their favorites with their new community.
American Smokehouse Stadium
Locally Owned!! Family Operated!
Smoked with in house Recipes!
Jeff's Donuts
Fresh, Hand-Made Donuts & Gourmet
Coffee
Over 40 Donut Varieties
Open 24 Hours
Harbor and Hops
Harbor and Hops is a fast casual gastropub with an emphasis on a chef driven menu of pub favorites, Plated entrees and rotating seasonal specials. Dedicated to offering the best craft beverages from our region and around the country.. A family friendly place to get together for a meal and to catch a game. Enjoy our pet friendly patio or join a group at our fire-pits. Harbor and Hops invites our friends and neighbors to join us great food and craft beverages in our neighborhood pub in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Conveniently located just east of the roundabouts on Hwy 62