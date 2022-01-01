Go
Parnelli's Food Truck

Stop by our food truck for some Chicago classics! Our food will make your belly smile!

3548 E 10th Street

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Dog$7.00
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza Puff$3.25
Original Pizza Puff® deep-fried to perfection. Pepperoni , Mozzarella Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla.
Garlic Sauce$1.00
Italian Beef$10.00
Thinly sliced beef with au jus (dry, wet, or soaked) with sweet peppers or giardiniera.
Lrg Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
Added by popular demand! Large order of Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded cheddar cheese on top of our perfectly-seasoned fries
Gyro$8.50
Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with fresh onions, tomato wedges, and tzatziki (cucumber sauce) on a pita.
OR
Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with melted Mozzarella cheese and hot giardiniera on a pita.
Lrg Garlic Fries$5.25
Fries drizzled with rich, creamy garlic sauce. One of our best sellers!!!
Regular Fry$2.75
Baklava$2.50
Rich and flaky Mediterranean pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey.
Italian Cheesesteak$11.25
Our delicious Italian Beef smothered in Mozzarella cheese, sauteed peppers/onions served on a warm pita bread.
Location

3548 E 10th Street

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parnelli's Chicago Eatery

Parnelli's Chicago Eatery is a quick-service restaurant that brings Chicago classics to Southern Indiana. The owners are born-and-raised Chicagoans that transplanted to Indiana and hope to share some of their favorites with their new community.

American Smokehouse Stadium

Locally Owned!! Family Operated!
Smoked with in house Recipes!

Jeff's Donuts

Fresh, Hand-Made Donuts & Gourmet
Coffee
Over 40 Donut Varieties
Open 24 Hours

Harbor and Hops

Harbor and Hops is a fast casual gastropub with an emphasis on a chef driven menu of pub favorites, Plated entrees and rotating seasonal specials. Dedicated to offering the best craft beverages from our region and around the country.. A family friendly place to get together for a meal and to catch a game. Enjoy our pet friendly patio or join a group at our fire-pits. Harbor and Hops invites our friends and neighbors to join us great food and craft beverages in our neighborhood pub in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Conveniently located just east of the roundabouts on Hwy 62

