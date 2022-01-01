Go
Toast

Parrains Seafood

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

3225 Perkins Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)

Popular Items

Half & Half Platter$22.00
Shrimp Poboy$12.00
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$10.00
Shrimp, Crawfish, & Crab Pasta$21.50
Hushpuppies$4.50
Whole Catfish Platter$17.00
Catfish Platter$20.00
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$6.95
Shrimp Platter$18.00
Kid Catfish$6.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3225 Perkins Rd

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gail's Fine Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Schlittz & Giggles Perkins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zippy's Burritos Tacos & More

No reviews yet

Welcome to Zippy's. We love you!

Southfin Southern Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston