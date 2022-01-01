Go
Parrando's Fast Casual

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

15125 WASHINGTON ST • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$2.95
Chili Con Queso$8.00
Melted cheese and chili pepper dip. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips.
Chicken Fajita$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Sweet Corn Tamal$5.00
Corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.
Steak Burrito$16.00
Grilled steak wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Tacos Mexicanos$13.00
Grilled chicken or steak sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with Pico de Gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Platanos Fritos$5.00
Sweet fried plantains served with sour cream.
Taco Salad
A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Guacamole$13.00
A mix of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers. Served with a basket of fresh tortilla chips.
Quesadilla$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15125 WASHINGTON ST

HAYMARKET VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
