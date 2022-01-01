Parrando's Fast Casual
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
15125 WASHINGTON ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15125 WASHINGTON ST
HAYMARKET VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sazon Latina
Come in and enjoy!
The Farm Brewery at Broad Run
Spend the day with us on our bucolic farm sipping one of our 13 beers on tap or if you prefer try our ciders, wines or wine slushies. Kids will enjoy our homemade craft sodas and our wings are not to be missed!
La Finca
Come in and enjoy!!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0396
Nothing Bundt Cakes