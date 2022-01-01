Go
Parran's Poboys Kenner

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2321 W Esplanade Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (411 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Beef$12.95
Slow Cooked Roast Beef in Gravy
Single Patty Burger$6.95
Parran's Famous Char Burger
Combo Roast Beef Online$10.20
Small French Fries$2.25
Large French Fries$4.50
Fried Catfish Plate - Whole$15.20
Fried Catfish Tenders Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread
Fried Catfsh$10.95
Fish seasoned with Parran's Yellow Corn Flour Mix
Combo Shrimp Online$11.20
Large Onion Rings$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
Fried Shrimp$13.95
Shrimp Seasoned with our Parran's Seasoned Yellow Corn Flour Mix.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

2321 W Esplanade Ave

Kenner LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
