Parran's Poboys

3939B VETERANS BLVD

Popular Items

Combo Shrimp Online$11.20
Fried Shrimp$13.95
Shrimp Seasoned with our Parran's Seasoned Yellow Corn Flour Mix.
Roast Beef$12.95
Slow Cooked Roast Beef in Gravy
Fried Catfish Plate - Whole$14.95
Fried Catfish Tenders Served with Fries, Potato Salad & Garlic Bread
Small Onion Rings$2.75
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Own Cajun Mayo on the Side
Large French Fries$4.50
Large Onion Rings$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
Small French Fries$2.25
Fried Catfsh$10.95
Fish seasoned with Parran's Yellow Corn Flour Mix
Single Patty Burger$6.95
Parran's Famous Char Burger
Location

Metairie LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
