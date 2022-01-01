Go
Parran's Poboys Uptown

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

4920 Prytania St • $

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Gumbo$7.95
Large French Fries$4.75
Large Onion Rings$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
Small Onion Rings$2.75
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Own Cajun Mayo on the Side
Roast Beef$12.95
Slow Cooked Roast Beef in Gravy
Hot Sausage Patties$8.95
Fried Shrimp$13.95
Shrimp Seasoned with our Parran's Seasoned Yellow Corn Flour Mix.
Small French Fries$2.55
Single Patty Burger$6.95
Parran's Famous Char Burger
Small Fried Pickles$2.75
Pickle Chips Served with Ranch Dressing on the Side
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4920 Prytania St

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
