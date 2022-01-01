Go
Parrish's Restaurant & Lounge

Located in Long Beach Harbor, we are a craft cocktail lounge and Coastal Southern kitchen with stunning views of Long Beach Harbor and the Gulf. Specialty drinks made with housemade syrups and infusions and freshly squeezed juices, extensive wine and whiskey list, and delicious handcrafted dishes and daily specials for all your dining needs. Come enjoy sunset and a wonderful meal with us and don't forget to save room for our house made desserts.
Our focus from conception has been the families of Long Beach and our surrounding neighbors. Our goal is to buy locally from vendors offering fresh ingredients, being ever mindful that affordable pricing is of the utmost consideration. We don’t want families to break the bank to enjoy a memorable dining experience.​

Kid Mac$7.00
served with kid's drink and choice of hand cut fries, seasonal fruit cup or side salad
Shrimp Platter$14.95
Fresh Gulf shrimp fried golden brown served with side salad, hand cut fries, corn fritters and choice of cocktail sauce, tartar sauce or remoulade
Kid Chicken Tender$7.00
served with kid's drink and choice of hand cut fries, seasonal fruit cup or side salad

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Delivery
Takeout

217 E Beach Blvd

Long Beach MS

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
