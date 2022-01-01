Go
Parrot Key Caribbean Grill & Bar

Take a trip to paradise at Parrot Key!
Voted Best Waterfront Dining since 2004, Parrot Key Caribbean Grill offers delicious Caribbean inspired seafood, Florida favorites and tropical cocktails in an open air, waterfront atmosphere. Serving lunch and dinner 7 days a week, come discover why Parrot Key is your key to paradise!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

2500 Main St • $$

Avg 3.6 (480 reviews)
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2500 Main St

Fort Myers Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
