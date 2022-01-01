Parsippany restaurants you'll love

Parsippany restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Parsippany

Parsippany's top cuisines

Indian
Caterers
Must-try Parsippany restaurants

Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
grilled chicken | monterey jack + cheddar | caramelized onion | charred pepper | grilled tortilla | house pico de gallo | sour cream
Build Your Own Grill Sandwich$6.95
Build Your Own Omelet$3.95
More about Dartcor
Jashan image

 

Jashan

252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Palak Paneer$13.95
Creamed spinach & cheese made with garden herbs and topped with ginger
Murgh Tikka Masala$15.95
Chicken tikka pieces in creamy tomato sauce topped with dried fenugreek leaves and milk cream.
Jashan Special Samosa$5.95
Spiced potates and peas filling in a pastry.
More about Jashan
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

8 Campus Drive, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Crisps$1.95
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$6.95
Build Your Own Grill Sandwich$6.95
More about Dartcor
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waldorf Chicken Salad$6.95
grain mustard | hot honey | greens | baguette
Orwashers Bagel$1.75
Root 9 Giant PB Stuffed Chocolate Cookie$3.50
More about Dartcor
Teva Delivery image

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla - Chicken$5.95
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Cobb Salad$8.25
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
More about Teva Delivery
G's Famous Pizza / Tahini Express image

 

G's Famous Pizza / Tahini Express

3045 Rt. 46 East, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$2.75
Chicken Shawarma Platter$7.99
G's Build Your Own Pizza$8.35
More about G's Famous Pizza / Tahini Express
Dhaba Express image

KEBABS • CURRY

Dhaba Express

1521 US-46, Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Tandoori Murg$17.95
Skewered bone-in chicken.
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Chicken in creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
Malai Marke Butter Chicken$14.95
Creamy tomato sauce, bell pepper, clarified butter.
More about Dhaba Express
Coral Cafe image

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cobb Salad$8.50
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Avocado / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
Brisket Blend Hamburger$6.95
6oz Burger / Hamburger Roll
Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Coral Cafe
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

299 Jefferson Rd, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Cobb$6.75
grilled chicken breast | romaine | applewood smoked bacon | hard boiled egg | cherry tomato | avocado | house-made croutons | crumbled bleu | honey mustard dressing
Southwestern Salad$6.00
spinach & romaine | grilled chicken | grape tomatoes | garbanzo beans | red onion | | banana peppers | avocado | asiago | buttermilk dressing
Chicken Parm Sandwich$6.50
breaded chicken | crushed tomato sauce | mozzarella | asiago | garlic butter hero
More about Dartcor
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dartcor
Clean Water Cafe image

 

Clean Water Cafe

299 Webro Road, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Clean Water Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Moghul Express

241 Rte 46 East, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Moghul Express

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Parsippany

Quesadillas

French Fries

Chicken Noodle Soup

Tikka Masala

Chicken Salad

Chicken Noodles

Garlic Naan

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

