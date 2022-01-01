Parsippany restaurants you'll love
Must-try Parsippany restaurants
Dartcor
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.95
grilled chicken | monterey jack + cheddar | caramelized onion | charred pepper | grilled tortilla | house pico de gallo | sour cream
|Build Your Own Grill Sandwich
|$6.95
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$3.95
Jashan
252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Palak Paneer
|$13.95
Creamed spinach & cheese made with garden herbs and topped with ginger
|Murgh Tikka Masala
|$15.95
Chicken tikka pieces in creamy tomato sauce topped with dried fenugreek leaves and milk cream.
|Jashan Special Samosa
|$5.95
Spiced potates and peas filling in a pastry.
Dartcor
8 Campus Drive, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Pretzel Crisps
|$1.95
|Build Your Own Deli Sandwich
|$6.95
|Build Your Own Grill Sandwich
|$6.95
Dartcor
7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Waldorf Chicken Salad
|$6.95
grain mustard | hot honey | greens | baguette
|Orwashers Bagel
|$1.75
|Root 9 Giant PB Stuffed Chocolate Cookie
|$3.50
Teva Delivery
400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Quesadilla - Chicken
|$5.95
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.25
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
G's Famous Pizza / Tahini Express
3045 Rt. 46 East, Parsippany
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$2.75
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$7.99
|G's Build Your Own Pizza
|$8.35
KEBABS • CURRY
Dhaba Express
1521 US-46, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Whole Tandoori Murg
|$17.95
Skewered bone-in chicken.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Chicken in creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
|Malai Marke Butter Chicken
|$14.95
Creamy tomato sauce, bell pepper, clarified butter.
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Avocado / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
|Brisket Blend Hamburger
|$6.95
6oz Burger / Hamburger Roll
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Dartcor
299 Jefferson Rd, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Cobb
|$6.75
grilled chicken breast | romaine | applewood smoked bacon | hard boiled egg | cherry tomato | avocado | house-made croutons | crumbled bleu | honey mustard dressing
|Southwestern Salad
|$6.00
spinach & romaine | grilled chicken | grape tomatoes | garbanzo beans | red onion | | banana peppers | avocado | asiago | buttermilk dressing
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$6.50
breaded chicken | crushed tomato sauce | mozzarella | asiago | garlic butter hero
Dartcor
389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills
Clean Water Cafe
299 Webro Road, Parsippany
Moghul Express
241 Rte 46 East, Parsippany