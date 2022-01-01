Parsippany caterers you'll love

Must-try caterers in Parsippany

Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
grilled chicken | monterey jack + cheddar | caramelized onion | charred pepper | grilled tortilla | house pico de gallo | sour cream
Build Your Own Grill Sandwich$6.95
Build Your Own Omelet$3.95
More about Dartcor
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

8 Campus Drive, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Crisps$1.95
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$6.95
Build Your Own Grill Sandwich$6.95
More about Dartcor
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waldorf Chicken Salad$6.95
grain mustard | hot honey | greens | baguette
Orwashers Bagel$1.75
Root 9 Giant PB Stuffed Chocolate Cookie$3.50
More about Dartcor
Teva Delivery image

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla - Chicken$5.95
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Cobb Salad$8.25
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
More about Teva Delivery
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

299 Jefferson Rd, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Cobb$6.75
grilled chicken breast | romaine | applewood smoked bacon | hard boiled egg | cherry tomato | avocado | house-made croutons | crumbled bleu | honey mustard dressing
Southwestern Salad$6.00
spinach & romaine | grilled chicken | grape tomatoes | garbanzo beans | red onion | | banana peppers | avocado | asiago | buttermilk dressing
Chicken Parm Sandwich$6.50
breaded chicken | crushed tomato sauce | mozzarella | asiago | garlic butter hero
More about Dartcor
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dartcor

