Parsippany caterers you'll love

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.95
grilled chicken | monterey jack + cheddar | caramelized onion | charred pepper | grilled tortilla | house pico de gallo | sour cream
|Build Your Own Grill Sandwich
|$6.95
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$3.95
8 Campus Drive, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Pretzel Crisps
|$1.95
|Build Your Own Deli Sandwich
|$6.95
|Build Your Own Grill Sandwich
|$6.95
7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Waldorf Chicken Salad
|$6.95
grain mustard | hot honey | greens | baguette
|Orwashers Bagel
|$1.75
|Root 9 Giant PB Stuffed Chocolate Cookie
|$3.50
400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Quesadilla - Chicken
|$5.95
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.25
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
299 Jefferson Rd, Parsippany
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Cobb
|$6.75
grilled chicken breast | romaine | applewood smoked bacon | hard boiled egg | cherry tomato | avocado | house-made croutons | crumbled bleu | honey mustard dressing
|Southwestern Salad
|$6.00
spinach & romaine | grilled chicken | grape tomatoes | garbanzo beans | red onion | | banana peppers | avocado | asiago | buttermilk dressing
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$6.50
breaded chicken | crushed tomato sauce | mozzarella | asiago | garlic butter hero
389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills