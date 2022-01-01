Biryani in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Jashan

252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Biryani$16.95
Chicken Biryani Boneless$14.95
More about Jashan
77f6ef5a-bbfc-4955-a426-341fe9afe39c image

KEBABS • CURRY

Dhaba Express

1521 US-46, Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Matka Dum Biryani$14.49
More about Dhaba Express

