Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean soup in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve black bean soup

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Soup
Black Bean Soup with latin spices
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Soup
More about Teva Delivery

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Goat Cheese Salad

Cake

Tacos

Salmon Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chicken Noodle Soup

Fried Chicken Salad

Biryani

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston