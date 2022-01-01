Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Broccoli cheddar soup in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Parsippany restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup
Dartcor - Sylvan Way
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Broccoli Cheese Soup
$0.00
More about Dartcor - Sylvan Way
Dartcor - Latitude Cafe
389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills
No reviews yet
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
More about Dartcor - Latitude Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany
Risotto
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Chocolate Brownies
Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Fried Rice
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Parsippany to explore
Morristown
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Madison
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1892 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(638 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(576 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(805 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1022 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston