Buffalo burgers in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Buffalo Burgers
Parsippany restaurants that serve buffalo burgers
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Buffalo Burger
$7.95
Blue cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Coral Cafe
Teva Delivery
400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Buffalo Burger
$7.95
Blue cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Teva Delivery
