Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pound Cake - Classic$2.50
Milk Bar Birthday Truffle Crumb Cakes$2.95
These snackable goodies are made from rich rainbow-flecked, vanilla-happy Borthday Cake and coated in a thin layer of icing, sprinkles and crunchy crumbs.
Milk Bar Chocolate Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake$2.95
These snackabke goodies are made from dense, coacoa-packed Chocolate Birthday Cake and coated in a thin layer of icing, sprinkles, and cruncy crumbs.
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Dartcor

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old Fashion Crumb Cake$2.50
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Dartcor

7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milk Bar Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake$3.50
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pound Cake - Marbled$2.25
Crumb Cake$2.25
More about Dartcor

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Egg Sandwiches

Honey Chicken

Coconut Curry

French Fries

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cheesesteak Pizza

Garlic Naan

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston