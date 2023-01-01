Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese naan in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Cheese Naan
Parsippany restaurants that serve cheese naan
Jashan
252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Paneer Cheese Naan
$4.95
More about Jashan
KEBABS • CURRY
Dhaba Express
1521 US-46, Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(301 reviews)
Paneer Cheese Naan
$5.49
More about Dhaba Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany
Burger Wraps
Pancakes
Salad Wrap
Pastries
Chicken Noodles
Aloo Tikkis
Tzatziki
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Parsippany to explore
Morristown
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1984 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(597 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1054 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston