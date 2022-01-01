Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Coral Cafe image

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Marsala with Red whipped Potatoes and Roasted Vegetables$12.95
Creamy Chicken Marsala, with Red Whipped Potatoes, and Roasted Seasonal Veggies with Lemon.
More about Coral Cafe
Palermo's Pizza image

 

Palmero's Pizza - Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany

3045 US Route 46, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$17.95
Chicken breast sautéed in marsala wine with portobello mushrooms and fresh mushroom sauce.
Chicken Marsala Pizza$22.95
More about Palmero's Pizza - Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany
Teva Delivery image

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala with Red Whipped Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables$12.95
Creamy Chicken Marsala, with Red Whipped Potatoes, and Roasted Seasonal Veggies with Lemon.
More about Teva Delivery

