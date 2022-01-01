Chicken marsala in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Creamy Chicken Marsala with Red whipped Potatoes and Roasted Vegetables
|$12.95
Creamy Chicken Marsala, with Red Whipped Potatoes, and Roasted Seasonal Veggies with Lemon.
Palmero's Pizza - Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany
3045 US Route 46, Parsippany
|Chicken Marsala
|$17.95
Chicken breast sautéed in marsala wine with portobello mushrooms and fresh mushroom sauce.
|Chicken Marsala Pizza
|$22.95