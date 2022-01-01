Chicken salad in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Waldorf Chicken Salad
|$6.95
grain mustard | hot honey | greens | baguette
More about Teva Delivery
Teva Delivery
400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.25
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
More about Coral Cafe
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Avocado / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing