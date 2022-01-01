Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
RX Bar - Chocolate Chip$2.95
Big Spoon Roaster - Cherry Chocolate Bar$2.75
Gluten-Free | Dairy-Free | Soy-Free | Vegetarian - This bar is somehow both creamy and bite-able. Smooth and crunchy. Delicious and amazing. Tart cherries brighten up the rich, nutty flavors of this bar. Every bite has the crunchy goodness of roasted pecans right alongside those cherries. And the secret ingredient? Askinosie small batch dark chocolate.
Kind Bar - Extra Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt$2.75
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
RX Bar - Chocolate Sea Salt$2.95
RX Bar - Chocolate Chip$3.95
More about Teva Delivery
Item pic

 

Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clif Bar Chocolate Chip$2.75
More about Dartcor

