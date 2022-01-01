Chocolate bars in Parsippany

Gluten-Free | Dairy-Free | Soy-Free | Vegetarian - This bar is somehow both creamy and bite-able. Smooth and crunchy. Delicious and amazing. Tart cherries brighten up the rich, nutty flavors of this bar. Every bite has the crunchy goodness of roasted pecans right alongside those cherries. And the secret ingredient? Askinosie small batch dark chocolate.

