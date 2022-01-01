Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$2.75
Curried Chicken Salad Croissant$7.95
Croissant / lettuce / tomato
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Dartcor

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Buttery Croissant$2.25
Chocolate Croissant$2.25
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Sliced smoked ham | fresh farm scrambled eggs | pepper jack cheese | roasted tomato aioli |croissant
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Dartcor

7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$2.25
Fresh Baked Croissant$2.25
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad Croissant$7.95
Croissant / lettuce / tomato
More about Teva Delivery
Item pic

 

Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$2.75
More about Dartcor

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Garlic Naan

Salad Wrap

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Noodle Soup

Black Bean Soup

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Italian Wedding Soup

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston