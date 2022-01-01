Croissants in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve croissants
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Croissant
|$2.75
|Curried Chicken Salad Croissant
|$7.95
Croissant / lettuce / tomato
Dartcor
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Large Buttery Croissant
|$2.25
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.25
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.95
Sliced smoked ham | fresh farm scrambled eggs | pepper jack cheese | roasted tomato aioli |croissant
Teva Delivery
400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany
|Curried Chicken Salad Croissant
|$7.95
Croissant / lettuce / tomato
Dartcor
389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills
|Croissant
|$2.75