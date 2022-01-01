Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve curry

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry Jerk Chicken
Jerk Chicken shredded into a flavorful broth of aromatic Caribbean flavors simmered in coconut milk
Curried Chicken Salad Croissant$7.95
Croissant / lettuce / tomato
More about Coral Cafe
Jashan

252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Kofta Curry$15.95
Spinach balls with gram flour in yogurt and creamy nut curry topped with milk cream
Andhra Chicken Curry$17.49
Authentic Andhra style chicken curry
More about Jashan
Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry Jerk Chicken
Jerk Chicken shredded into a flavorful broth of aromatic Caribbean flavors simmered in coconut milk
Curried Chicken Salad Croissant$7.95
Croissant / lettuce / tomato
More about Teva Delivery
KEBABS • CURRY

Dhaba Express

1521 US-46, Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patiala Goat Curry$17.49
A homestyle Punjabi bone-in goat curry.
Punjab Murgh Curry$15.49
Bone-in chicken curry, yogurt.
Goa Fish Curry$17.95
Tamarind and coconut gravy, curry leaves, fish.
More about Dhaba Express
Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Vegetable Lentil & Noodle
Curry Chicken Lentil
Curry Salmon Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens, Curry Poached Salmon, Celery, Radish, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Capers, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry and Croutons
More about Dartcor

