Curry in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve curry
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Coconut Curry Jerk Chicken
Jerk Chicken shredded into a flavorful broth of aromatic Caribbean flavors simmered in coconut milk
|Curried Chicken Salad Croissant
|$7.95
Croissant / lettuce / tomato
Jashan
252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany
|Spinach Kofta Curry
|$15.95
Spinach balls with gram flour in yogurt and creamy nut curry topped with milk cream
|Andhra Chicken Curry
|$17.49
Authentic Andhra style chicken curry
KEBABS • CURRY
Dhaba Express
1521 US-46, Parsippany
|Patiala Goat Curry
|$17.49
A homestyle Punjabi bone-in goat curry.
|Punjab Murgh Curry
|$15.49
Bone-in chicken curry, yogurt.
|Goa Fish Curry
|$17.95
Tamarind and coconut gravy, curry leaves, fish.
Dartcor
389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills
|Curry Vegetable Lentil & Noodle
|Curry Chicken Lentil
|Curry Salmon Salad
|$11.95
Mixed Greens, Curry Poached Salmon, Celery, Radish, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Capers, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry and Croutons