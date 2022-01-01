Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry goat in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve curry goat

Item pic

 

Jashan

252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jashan Goat Curry$17.95
Homestyle punjabi bone-in goat curry.
More about Jashan
Item pic

KEBABS • CURRY

Dhaba Express

1521 US-46, Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patiala Goat Curry$17.49
A homestyle Punjabi bone-in goat curry.
More about Dhaba Express

