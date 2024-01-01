Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falooda in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve falooda

Lazeez by Dhaba -

745 US 46, UNIT 8, PARSIPPANY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LAZEEZ ROYAL FALOODA$9.99
More about Lazeez by Dhaba -
Social Hub By Dhaba - Social Hub By Dhaba

1735 RT 46, PARSIPPANY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SOCIAL FALOODA$10.00
More about Social Hub By Dhaba - Social Hub By Dhaba

