Goat curry in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Goat Curry
Parsippany restaurants that serve goat curry
Jashan
252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Jashan Goat Curry
$17.95
Homestyle punjabi bone-in goat curry.
More about Jashan
KEBABS • CURRY
Dhaba Express
1521 US-46, Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(301 reviews)
Patiala Goat Curry
$17.49
A homestyle Punjabi bone-in goat curry.
More about Dhaba Express
