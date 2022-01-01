Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gobi manchurian in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve gobi manchurian

Item pic

 

Jashan

252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian (Dry)$9.95
Fried manchurian kofta made of cauliflower.
More about Jashan
Item pic

KEBABS • CURRY

Dhaba Express

1521 US-46, Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$8.49
Fried Manchurian kofta made of cauliflower.
More about Dhaba Express

