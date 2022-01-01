Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gobi manchurian in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Gobi Manchurian
Parsippany restaurants that serve gobi manchurian
Jashan
252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Gobi Manchurian (Dry)
$9.95
Fried manchurian kofta made of cauliflower.
More about Jashan
KEBABS • CURRY
Dhaba Express
1521 US-46, Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(301 reviews)
Gobi Manchurian
$8.49
Fried Manchurian kofta made of cauliflower.
More about Dhaba Express
