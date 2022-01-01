Grilled chicken sandwiches in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Dartcor
299 Jefferson Rd, Parsippany
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$6.50
grilled chicken | spinach | tomato | white cheddar | toasted multigrain bread
Dartcor
7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|SMOKY GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.95
grilled chicken, applewood bacon, smoked cheddar, heirloom tomato, kewpie mayo, pretzel roll
Dartcor
389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills
|Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95