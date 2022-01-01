Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ground beef tacos in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve ground beef tacos

Coral Cafe image

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Soft Shell Tacos$9.95
Tender Braised Red Chile Chicken Tacos or Ground Beef Tacos on Soft Flour Tortillas with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Coral Cafe
Teva Delivery image

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Soft Shell Tacos$10.00
Tender Braised Red Chile Chicken Tacos or Ground Beef Tacos on Soft Flour Tortillas with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Teva Delivery
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Beef Tacos$9.95
More about Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Tandoori

Lasagna

Curry Goat

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Bars

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tikka Masala

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1892 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (638 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (576 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (805 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston