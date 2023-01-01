Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve gumbo

Item pic

 

Dartcor - 1 Sylvan Cafe

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Turkey Sausage Gumbo$0.00
Chicken & Turkey Sausage Gumbo$0.00
More about Dartcor - 1 Sylvan Cafe
Item pic

 

Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Andouille Gumbo
More about Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tandoori

Garlic Bread

Turkey Burgers

French Fries

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston