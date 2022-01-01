Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve kale salad

Coral Cafe image

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken with Kale Salad and Roasted Veggies$12.95
Grilled and Marinated Chicken, Chopped Kale Salad with Roasted Veggies and Lemon Vinagrete, Topped with a Panko Lemon Crumb. Served with Roasted Potatoes.
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Neuriva #Think Bigger Kale and Quinoa Salad$9.95
Adopted from Alton Brown's specially curated recipe for Neuriva in support of Healthy Brain Foods.
Kale tossed with/ Parsley, Shallots, Quinoa, Walnuts, Cherries & Feta Cheese. Topped with a creamy dressing made from Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Galic, Yogurt, Feta and Walnuts.
Add Tofu +$2.00 | Add Salmon +$5.00
More about Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

