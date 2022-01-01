Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kulcha in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Kulcha
Parsippany restaurants that serve kulcha
Lazeez by Dhaba
745 US 46, UNIT 8, PARSIPPANY
No reviews yet
KULCHA MUTTER
$8.99
Slow cooked peas tempered with ground spices and served along buttered flour yeast bread.
More about Lazeez by Dhaba
KEBABS • CURRY
Dhaba Express
1521 US-46, Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(301 reviews)
Onion Kulcha
$5.49
More about Dhaba Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany
Black Bean Burgers
Chicken Wraps
Shell Tacos
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Paratha
Risotto
Chili
Tacos
More near Parsippany to explore
Morristown
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Madison
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1892 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(638 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(576 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(805 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1022 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston