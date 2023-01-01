Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango lassi in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Mango Lassi
Parsippany restaurants that serve mango lassi
Jashan
252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.95
More about Jashan
Moghul Express- Parsippany - Moghul Express- Parsippany
241 Rte 46 East, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.25
More about Moghul Express- Parsippany - Moghul Express- Parsippany
