Paratha in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve paratha

Lazeez by Dhaba

745 US 46, UNIT 8, PARSIPPANY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Paratha Roll$7.99
GOBHI PARATHA$4.99
KEEMA PARATHA-CHICKEN$5.99
More about Lazeez by Dhaba
KEBABS • CURRY

Dhaba Express

1521 US-46, Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lachha Paratha$4.49
More about Dhaba Express

