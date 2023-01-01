Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve pastries

Banner pic

 

Lazeez by Dhaba -

745 US 46, UNIT 8, PARSIPPANY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Forest Pastry$4.99
Pineapple Pastry$4.49
More about Lazeez by Dhaba -
Item pic

 

Jashan

252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Pastry$3.95
More about Jashan

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cake

Chicken Noodles

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chef Salad

Brisket

Curry Goat

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1913 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (286 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston