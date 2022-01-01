Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve patty melts

Coral Cafe image

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Foccacia Patty Melt$9.95
Patty Melt with Onions, Peppers, Grilled Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, Sundried Tomato Aioli on Focaccia Bread.
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Dartcor - Sylvan Way

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Pattie Melt$7.95
grilled beef pattie | buttery flattop toasted rye | pepper jack cheese | tomato | caramelized onions | spicy aioli sauce
Sloppy Joe Pattie Melt$9.95
grilled angus beef pattie | maple roasted turkey | cherry peppers | onions | swiss cheese | russian dressing | buttery sliced bread
More about Dartcor - Sylvan Way

