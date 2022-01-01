Patty melts in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Coral Cafe
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Foccacia Patty Melt
|$9.95
Patty Melt with Onions, Peppers, Grilled Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, Sundried Tomato Aioli on Focaccia Bread.
More about Dartcor - Sylvan Way
Dartcor - Sylvan Way
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Spicy Pattie Melt
|$7.95
grilled beef pattie | buttery flattop toasted rye | pepper jack cheese | tomato | caramelized onions | spicy aioli sauce
|Sloppy Joe Pattie Melt
|$9.95
grilled angus beef pattie | maple roasted turkey | cherry peppers | onions | swiss cheese | russian dressing | buttery sliced bread