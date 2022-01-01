Pepper steaks in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve pepper steaks
More about Coral Cafe
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|California Cheese Steak with Pickled Peppers
|$9.95
Cheese Steak with Grilled Onions, Muenster Cheese Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickled Cherry Bell Peppers on a Club Roll.
More about Teva Delivery
Teva Delivery
400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany
|California Cheese Steak with Pickled Peppers
|$9.95
Cheese Steak with Grilled Onions, Muenster Cheese Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickled Cherry Bell Peppers on a Club Roll.