Pepper steaks in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Coral Cafe image

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Cheese Steak with Pickled Peppers$9.95
Cheese Steak with Grilled Onions, Muenster Cheese Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickled Cherry Bell Peppers on a Club Roll.
More about Coral Cafe
Teva Delivery image

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Teva Delivery
Item pic

 

Mr. Yellow Pepper

450 North Beverwyck Road, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mr. Yellow Pepper Fettuccini w/Skirt Steak$23.95
Fettuccini pasta in homemade Huancaina sauce with a cheesy yellow pepper blend served with beef tenderloin strips.
More about Mr. Yellow Pepper

Map

Map

