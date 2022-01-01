Quesadillas in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Dartcor

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
grilled chicken | monterey jack + cheddar | caramelized onion | charred pepper | grilled tortilla | house pico de gallo | sour cream
More about Dartcor
Quesadilla - Chicken image

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla - Chicken$5.95
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Teva Delivery
Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Coral Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Sandwiches

Tandoori

Chicken Soup

Chicken Cobb Salad

Tikka Masala

French Fries

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston