Quinoa salad in Parsippany

Mr. Yellow Pepper

450 North Beverwyck Road, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$15.95
The classic Middle Eastern salad gets an of-the-moment upgrade with our famous Peruvian grain: Quinoa.
More about Mr. Yellow Pepper
Item pic

 

Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Neuriva #Think Bigger Kale and Quinoa Salad$9.95
Adopted from Alton Brown's specially curated recipe for Neuriva in support of Healthy Brain Foods.
Kale tossed with/ Parsley, Shallots, Quinoa, Walnuts, Cherries & Feta Cheese. Topped with a creamy dressing made from Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Galic, Yogurt, Feta and Walnuts.
Add Tofu +$2.00 | Add Salmon +$5.00
More about Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

