Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice soup in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Rice Soup
Parsippany restaurants that serve rice soup
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Black Bean Rice Soup
Black Bean Soup with latin spices
More about Coral Cafe
Teva Delivery
400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Black Bean Rice Soup
More about Teva Delivery
Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany
Corn Soup
Chicken Fried Steaks
Pretzels
Chicken Burritos
Clam Chowder
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Gumbo
Home Fries
More near Parsippany to explore
Morristown
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1043 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston