Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve rice soup

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Rice Soup
Black Bean Soup with latin spices
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Rice Soup
More about Teva Delivery

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Corn Soup

Chicken Fried Steaks

Pretzels

Chicken Burritos

Clam Chowder

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Gumbo

Home Fries

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston