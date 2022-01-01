Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

 

Jashan

252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roomali Roti$6.95
Tandoori Roti$3.95
Whole wheat bread.
More about Jashan
Item pic

KEBABS • CURRY

Dhaba Express

1521 US-46, Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Makki Di Roti Sarson Da Saag$16.49
Roomali Roti$5.49
Tandoori Roti$2.95
Whole wheat bread.
More about Dhaba Express

