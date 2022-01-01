Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon Sandwich$8.95
Hoisin Glazed Salmon$10.95
Hoisin Glazed Salmon, over Vegetable Fried rice, and served with Sesame Ginger Broccoli
More about Coral Cafe
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
HONEY SESAME SALMON$7.95
spinach, red cabbage, roasted salmon, edamame, orange segments, shredded carrots,
sunflower seeds, honey sesame dressing
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hoisin Glazed Salmon$10.95
Hoisin Glazed Salmon, over Vegetable Fried rice, and served with Sesame Ginger Broccoli
More about Teva Delivery
Item pic

 

Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Atlantic Salmon Sandwich$8.95
Curry Salmon Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens, Curry Poached Salmon, Celery, Radish, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Capers, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry and Croutons
More about Dartcor

