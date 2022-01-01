Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Dartcor - Sylvan Way

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Blackened Salmon Salad$10.95
blackened salmon fillet| romaine + spinach | tomato | cucumber | roasted beets | peppers | red onion | apple slices | shaved almond | tangelo citrus basil vinaigrette dressing
More about Dartcor - Sylvan Way
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Salmon Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens, Curry Poached Salmon, Celery, Radish, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Capers, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry and Croutons
More about Dartcor - Latitude Cafe

