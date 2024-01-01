Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve sliders

Banner pic

 

Lazeez by Dhaba -

745 US 46, UNIT 8, PARSIPPANY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VADA PAV (2 SLIDERS)$9.99
Deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun.
VADA PAV (2 SLIDERS) WITH CHEESE$11.99
More about Lazeez by Dhaba -
Banner pic

 

Milagros

3835 US-46 East, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Ribs Sliders$16.50
More about Milagros

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Fajitas

Vegetable Soup

Chicken Salad

Chicken Noodles

French Fries

Hummus

Italian Wedding Soup

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston