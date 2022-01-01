Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Dartcor

299 Jefferson Rd, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Tuna Salad Bowl$6.50
tuna | cucumbers | roasted peppers | kalamata olives | red onion | chickpeas | capers | feta cheese | Greek dressing
More about Dartcor
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$6.95
ham, swiss cheese, spring mix, whole wheat wrap
More about Dartcor
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$8.95
Spinach | Arugula | Cucumber | Cherry Tomato | Red Onion | Radish | Black Beans | Blue Cheese | Tuna Salad | Hard Boiled Egg | Croutons | Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Dartcor

