Turkey melts in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve turkey melts

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger Bacon Melt$9.95
All-Natural Turkey Burger, Bacon Jam, Chipotle Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Coral Cafe
Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger Bacon Melt$9.95
All-Natural Turkey Burger, Bacon Jam, Swiss, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Teva Delivery
Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Melt$7.95
House Roasted Turkey | Pepper Jack Cheese | Sauteed Onions and Peppers | Cranberry Aioli | Tomato | Spinach | Kaiser Roll
More about Dartcor

