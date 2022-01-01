Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Coral Cafe image

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice with Grilled Chicken and Veggie Spring Rolls$12.95
Broccoli, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Egg , Onions and Garlic Stir fried together with a delicious soy glaze, Marinated and Grilled chicken with 2 Vegetable spring rolls on the side with dipping Sauce.
***Can be made vegetarian with no chicken
More about Coral Cafe
Teva Delivery image

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice with Grilled Chicken and Veggie Spring Rolls$12.95
Broccoli, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Egg, Onions and Garlic Stir fried together with a delicious soy glaze, Marinated and Grilled chicken with 2 Vegetable spring rolls on the side with dipping Sauce.
More about Teva Delivery

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Tzatziki

Cheese Pizza

Tikka Masala

Black Bean Burgers

Falafel Sandwiches

Tandoori

Biryani

Nachos

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1901 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston