Go
Toast

Parsley Greenville

Eat Interesting!

5052 Old Buncombe Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopped Romaine Base$9.50
Tahini Brownie$1.99
Naxos$12.99
Mediterranean Citrus Chicken, White Rice and Parsley, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Harissa, Mediterranean Slaw, Spicy Garlic Hummus, Spicy Harissa Dressing
White Rice Base$9.50
Brown Rice Base$9.50
Harvest & Superfood Blend Base$9.50
Pita Bread$0.99
Cyprus$13.99
Lamb Kofta on a Lavash, Hummus, Mediterranean Slaw, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Onion, Garlic Feta Dressing
Corfu$12.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Diced Cucumber, Diced Tomatoes, Bold Sumac Dressing
Jaffa$12.99
Harvest and Superfood Blend, Falafel, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Chickpeas, Israeli Salad, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Dressing
See full menu

Location

5052 Old Buncombe Road

Greenville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Traveler's Taproom

No reviews yet

In case you're the type of person who will take the time to read something on a receipt, we pose a question to you... What's the answer to life, the universe, and everything? If you know the answer, or think you know the answer, find Jerry the next time you come to Traveler's Taproom and claim your prize.

Oak Hill Cafe and Farm

No reviews yet

We are a hyper local farm-to-table restaurant located 5 minutes north of downtown Greenville with an permaculture farm and greenhouse onsite.

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sidewall Pastry Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston